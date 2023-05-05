English  
DPR Commission IX member Putih Sari. Photo: Private
Government Urged to Investigate Cases of Sexual Harassment in Staycation Mode

Arga sumantri • 05 May 2023 23:59
Jakarta: DPR Commission IX member Putih Sari urged the government to investigate allegations of sexual harassment using the staycation mode by unscrupulous companies in Cikarang, Bekasi Regency, West Java. This shocking information cannot be ignored.
 
"Due to this situation, we urge the Ministry of Manpower and local agencies to investigate the veracity of the news," said Putih Sari in Jakarta, Thursday, May 4, 2023.
 
Deputy Chairman of the Gerindra Party for Health and Employment, strongly criticised the harassment case against female employees. He also urged the authorities to act immediately.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"If this incident is true, this is a practice of sexual harassment and violence and oppression of women. And this cannot be ignored," he said.
 
Putih Sari appealed to the female employees who experienced this immoral practice to have the courage to speak up. He asked the victims to report it to the government.
 
"Don't be afraid! And the government through the Ministry of Manpower and local services will immediately provide protection and legal assistance," he said.
 
Information on allegations of sexual harassment of female employees in the staycation mode by companies in Cikarang has caused a stir. This news went viral on social media after being uploaded to the Twitter account @Miduk17.
 
"Many are up about contract extensions at companies in the Cik*rang area. There are company bosses who require STAYCATION with employees to get contract extensions. What's terrible, this turns out to be a GENERAL SECRET of the company and almost all employees know," tweeted @Miduk17.
 
(FJR)

