Ilustrasi oleh Medcom.id.
Police Investigate Alleged Trafficking After 20 Indonesian Being Kept in Myanmar

Media Indonesia • 04 May 2023 18:09
Jakarta: Bareskrim Polri has conducted an investigation regarding the alleged crime of trafficking in persons (TIP/TPPO) related to the detention of 20 migrant workers in Myanmar. Bareskrim Polri continues to coordinate with a number of parties.
 
"We have directly coordinated with the relevant ministries and conducted an investigation regarding TIP," said Dirtipidum Bareskrim Polri Brigadier General Djuhandani Rahardjo Puro, Friday, April 28, 2023.
 
He revealed that his party was coordinating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemenlu) and the Indonesian Embassy (KBRI) for Myanmar in Yangon. In addition, it also coordinates with the Directorate General of Immigration.

"Coordinate with the Directorate General of Immigration. Continue to coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon to update the handling of the victims," said Djuhandani.
 
As many as 20 migrant workers from Indonesia are suspected of being victims of international trafficking in persons (TPPO). They were illegally employed and held on the border of Thailand and Myanmar.
 
Victims are trapped in a fraud syndicate network through Crypto websites or applications. Initially, they were promised a job with a salary of IDR 10 million abroad.
 
In fact, victims were forced to work, threatened and tortured. Not only that, they were also not allowed to go home and were asked to pay a fine of 70,000 yuan or the equivalent of IDR160 million.
 
The head of the Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Agency (BP2MI), Benny Rhamdani, said that his party had received information regarding this detention case since March 13, 2023. So far, BP2MI has only been able to identify 3 of the 20 PMIs who are being held captive abroad.
 
“We certainly keep the three names a secret. We also immediately asked for information from the family regarding when they left and who they sent them to," said Benny, quoted from Newsline broadcast on Metro TV, Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

Peringatan!