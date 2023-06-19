English  
Japanese Emperor Naruhito visited Indonesia for a week. Photo: BPMI Setpres
Emperor Naruhito Wants to Know the Progress of Indonesia-Japan Relations

Marcheilla Ariesta • 19 June 2023 17:08
Jakarta: Japanese Emperor Naruhito visited Indonesia for a week. During his visit, he was scheduled to meet many people.
 
Starting from President Joko Widodo to Sultan Hamengkubuwono X, as well as visiting Dharma Persada University, Vocational Schools in Cikarang, Bekasi, and Indonesians who have contributed to relations between the two countries, to the Japanese diaspora in Indonesia.
 
The spokesperson for the Japanese Emperor Shiojiri Kojiro said that this step was taken by Emperor Naruhito because he wanted to hear directly about the progress of relations between Indonesia and Japan.

"We saw visits to campuses, to vocational high schools, met with Indonesians and also Japanese in Indonesia. That means the Emperor met many people because he had a strong desire to know firsthand and strengthen Indonesia-Japan relations," said Kojiro. in Jakarta, Sunday, 18 June 2023.
 
He shared the emperor's schedule from June 19 to June 23. On Monday, 19 June, Emperor Naruhito will visit the Bogor Palace and meet with President Joko Widodo. Together with the Empress and First Lady Iriana Jokowi, the four of them will continue with lunch.
  
After that, the Emperor will return to Jakarta and meet for dinner with Indonesians who have contributed to relations between the two countries.
 
On June 20, the Emperor and his entourage will visit the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery (TMP), followed by the National Museum. In the afternoon, he will go to Dharma Persada University and continue on to a SMK in Bekasi.
 
Dharma Persada University will be visited because its founders are Japanese alumni. They raised funds, and formed a Foundation, then founded Dharma Persada University which is famous for its good department of Japanese Literature.
 
"Then will proceed to a SMK in Bekasi, which is located in the MM2100 Industrial area. This SMK creates quality human resources (HR)," he continued.
 
Later that evening, Emperor Naruhito will meet with the Japanese diaspora in Indonesia and JICA experts.
 
(FJR)

