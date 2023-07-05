English  
Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva. Photo: Medcom.id/Marcheilla Ariesta
Quran Burning Is Not an Act of Freedom of Expression: Russia's Ambassador

Marcheilla Ariesta • 05 July 2023 17:54
Jakarta: Russia strongly condemns the incident of burning the holy Quran in Sweden during the Eid al-Adha holiday. Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva conveyed this at a press conference in Jakarta, Wednesday, 5 July 2023.
 
"We condemn this action. The act of burning holy books is not an act of freedom of expression. Of course Moslems are very offended," said Lyudmila.
 
According to him, this action cannot be justified. "This action is unjustifiable and has no place in the international community," he stressed.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized Western countries for allowing the burning of the Quran on the basis of free speech, saying that such an act was criminalized in Russia.
 
Putin made the remarks while meeting Moslem representatives at the Juma Mosque in Derbent Dagestan on Wednesday, where he received a copy of the Quran as a gift.
 
He expressed criticism of Western countries for not considering burning the Koran as a crime, stressing that Russia would punish this act.
 
"The Quran is a holy book for Moslems and it should be holy for other peoples too," said Putin.
 
The burning of the Quran by Salwan Momika, a man from Iraq during Eid al-Adha received criticism from various parties.
 
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also spoke up after the Quran burning incident occurred again in his country.
 
"I think just because some actions are legal, those actions are not appropriate," Kristersson said.
 
"It's hard to say what the consequences will be. I think there are a lot of people who have reason to reflect," he said.
 
Momika carried out the action on the pretext of being given permission by the Swedish police. According to Sweden, the action is everyone's right to expression.
 
This incident is not the only time this has happened in Sweden. At the end of December 2022, Swedish hardline politician Rasmus Paludan carried out a similar action in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.
 
(FJR)

