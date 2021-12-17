English  
Australia has reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international students.
Australia Reopens Its Borders to Fully Vaccinated International Students: Ambassador

English Australia covid-19 education
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 December 2021 08:53
Jakarta: Australia has reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international students, skilled migrants, working holiday makers and a range of other visa classes. 
 
"We are very pleased to be able to reopen our borders to eligible travellers from Indonesia", said Penny Williams, Australian Ambassador to Indonesia, in a press release on Thursday.
 
"This announcement is good news for Indonesian citizens seeking to head to Australia – including to begin or resume their education, or to commence a working holiday," said Ambassador Williams.

Earlier this year, the Australian Embassy has awarded 21 grants to Australian alumni from Indonesia as part of the second round of the 2021 Alumni Grant Scheme (AGS).
 
The 21 successful applicants will receive up to A$15,000 to deliver projects in education, trade, agriculture, public health and disability services sectors. 
These projects will be implemented through capacity building, community development, research and innovative activities. 
 
38% of the approved projects for this round will directly benefit communities that have been affected by the global pandemic.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
