The temporary operational closure of Bali Airport will be in effect from March 3, 2022, at 6:00 local time to March 4, 2022, at 6:00 local time. (Photo: medcom.id)
The temporary operational closure of Bali Airport will be in effect from March 3, 2022, at 6:00 local time to March 4, 2022, at 6:00 local time. (Photo: medcom.id)

Bali Airport's Operations Temporarily Suspended on Nyepi Day

English bali health angkasa pura 1
Antara • 02 March 2022 19:31
Badung: Bali's I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport will be non-operational for 24 hours to support the celebration of Silence Day (Nyepi) in the 1944 Saka Year, State-Owned Airport Operator Angkasa Pura's (AP I's) official stated.
 
The temporary operational closure of Bali Airport will be in effect from March 3, 2022, at 6:00 local time to March 4, 2022, at 6:00 local time.
 
"For 24 hours, I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport will temporarily close its operations during Nyepi Day, except for emergency flight landings or medical evacuation flights," Stakeholder Relations Manager of AP I at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport Taufan Yudhistira stated here on  Wednesday.

Yudhistira noted that the temporary closure of Bali Airport's operations had earlier been coordinated with all relevant parties: airlines and other stakeholders.
 
Despite temporarily closing its operations, AP I will keep officers on standby at the airport to handle and take precautionary measures in case of emergency flights, Yudhistira stated.
 
"Stand-by officers at the airport during Nyepi Day will comprise officers from AP I, AirNav Indonesia in the Denpasar Branch, Denpasar Port Health Office (KKP) Class 1, Airport Authority Region IV, and other related parties. The same system will be applied for the temporary closure of Bali Airport as was followed in the previous years," he noted.
 
(WAH)
