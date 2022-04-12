Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin paid zakat (Islamic alms) through the National Alms Agency (Baznas) at the State Palace here on Tuesday.
"Alhamdulillah (thank God), today, I, along with the vice president and the heads of institutions as well as ministers, governors, district heads, and mayors, can continue to pay zakat in the midst of the pandemic," the president noted in his remarks.
Jokowi emphasized that paying zakat is an obligation of Muslims to share with their brothers and sisters, especially mustahiq (zakat recipients).
He expressed optimism that the zakat collected by Baznas would be used as optimally as possible to help the community, especially those facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as helping to eradicate poverty in the country.
On the occasion, the president also appealed to all government officials, officials of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), private enterprises, as well as regional heads and staff throughout the country to participate in paying zakat through Baznas, so that zakat funds are managed well and professionally and could improve the people's welfare.
"Hopefully, the zakat that we paid would complete our fasting worship, perfect our piety, our obedience to Allah SWT," he remarked.
Earlier, the Ministry of Religious Affairs had encouraged people to pay zakat, infaq (disbursements), and sedekah (simple alms) through official agencies, such as Baznas and the Zakat Management Institution (LAZ).
"Let us pay zakat through Baznas or LAZ that already have an operational permit," Director of Zakat and Waqf Empowerment at the Ministry of Religious Affairs Tarmizi Tohor noted.
Tohor explained that the payment of zakat through official agencies aims to ensure that the disbursal can be effective and avoid misuse. In addition, distributing zakat through authorized agencies is aimed at preventing crowds, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Baznas and LAZ have a mechanism in place for distributing zakat, not only distributing staple goods but also having an empowerment program for mustahiq," he remarked.