This is the first visit by any Australian Prime Minister to the largest city in eastern Indonesia. (Photo: medcom.id)
Makassar Has Great Future: Australian PM

English Makassar south sulawesi Australia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 June 2022 15:50
Jakarta: Makassar has a great future as part of Indonesia's growth, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said during his visit to South Sulawesi's capital today.
 
This is the first visit by any Australian Prime Minister to the largest city in eastern Indonesia.
 
"This is the first visit by any Australian Prime Minister to Makassar. Makassar is an important financial centre, it is the largest city in eastern Indonesia, and the visit here is to signify as well that the Australian Government understands that Indonesia is such a vast country and that we need to reach out," Albanese said in a statement on Tuesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to the newly-elected Australian Prime Minister, Australia and Indonesia have a sophisticated relationship.
 
"We had a very successful visit in Jakarta, and a wonderful, warm welcome from President Widodo, and the Indonesian Government were very pleased when I made a request to visit Makassar," he stated.
 
"I wanted to make sure that we send a message, as well, that we understand that this vast country is one that's diverse, one that is a land of opportunity, it will grow into the future," he added.
 
While in Makassar, the Prime Minister and delegation met with the Governor of South Sulawesi, Andi Sudirman Sulaiman, Australian alumni and students at Hasanuddin University as well as visited the Eastern Pearl Flour Mill, the world’s fourth largest flour mill. 
 
(WAH)
