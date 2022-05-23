English  
The Indonesian government will continue to provide services and protection to Indonesian citizens. (Photo: KBRI Damaskus)
The Indonesian government will continue to provide services and protection to Indonesian citizens. (Photo: KBRI Damaskus)

Some 20 Indonesian Migrant Workers Repatriated from Syria

English indonesian citizens indonesian embassy workers migrants
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 May 2022 12:08
Jakarta: The Indonesian Embassy in Damascus repatriated 20 Indonesian Migrant Workers  from Syria last week. 
 
The repatriation was carried out by traveling by land to Beirut from Damascus and then traveling by air to Jakarta via Abu Dhabi.
 
When releasing the Indonesian migrant workers, Indonesian Ambassador to Syria, Wajid Fauzi, said that the Indonesian government will continue to provide services and protection to Indonesian citizens. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Ambassador also asked Indonesian citizens to be more careful when accepting offers to work abroad. 
 
"The Ambassador also asked all parties to stop the practice of sending non-procedural migrant workers, which is not in accordance with regulations," the Indonesian Embassy in Damascus said in a press release on Monday.
 
According to the Ambassador, the repatriation was also supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Indonesian Embassy in Beirut,  Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Board and other related parties.

 
(WAH)
