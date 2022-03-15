3,427 Joint Personnel to Guard MotoGP Event in Mandalika

Lombok: A total of 3,427 joint personnel are being deployed to secure MotoGP's 2022 Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia.
The motorcycle racing event will be held on March 18-20 at the Mandalika Circuit, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB).
"The NTB Police will deploy 3,427 joint personnel," said Metro TV reporter Adhy Hendry during Metro Siang news program, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
According to the Metro TV reporter, thousands of police personnel wille be deployed today.
They will be placed in several locations, including the entrances of the Mandalika circuit, especially at the east parking gate and the west parking gate.
Meanwhile, MotoGP will hold a special parade of its 20 riders in Jakarta ahead of the grand prix.
The parade aims to celebrate Indonesia's return to the MotoGP calendar for the first time in 25 years. (Fatha Annisa)