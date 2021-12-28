Over 2.3 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered for Children Aged 6-11: Minister

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: A total of 2,324,644 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered for children aged 6-11, according to Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto."A total of 2,324,644 doses have been injected for children aged 6-11," the Coordinating Minister said as quoted by the official website of the Coordinating Ministry on Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.Airlangga, who is also the coordinator for the implementation of activity restrictions policy (PPKM) outside the islands of Java and Bali, said that the vaccination rate in areas outside the islands of Java and Bali also increased and contributed 55.6 percent to the national daily average rate.Based on data from Ministry of Health, as of December 27, 2021 at 12.00 western Indonesia Time, the coverage of the first dose vaccination reached 156.99 million doses or 75.38 percent of the target, while the second dose coverage reached 110.81 million doses or 53.21 percent of the target.Regarding the implementation of booster shots, the Coordinating Minister said that the main targets were health workers, supporting staff working in health service facilities, the elderly, and subsidy recipients of the national health program.In his statement, Airlangga also emphasized that during Christmas and New Year the Government will continue to evaluate all COVID-19 control policies, especially the implementation of the PPKM. The Government also continues to take various anticipatory measures, given the widespread transmission of the Omicron variant worldwide.