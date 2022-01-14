Jakarta: The Ministry of Communication and Informatics has invited media to support the G20 Presidency of Indonesia this year.
Themed "Recover Together, Recover Stronger," the G20 Summit will be held on the island of Bali on October 30-31, 2022.
"This is a very important momentum because Indonesia is the first developing country to hold the G20 Presidency. We hope that Media Group has the same enthusiasm and communicate it to the public," said Director General of Information and Public Communication of the Ministry, Usman Kansong, during a visit to Media Group here on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
Usman wants media to help promote Indonesia's efforts to enhance cooperation to recover the world in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a representative of developing countries, he said, Indonesia hopes that the G20 could create stronger cooperation between countries.
"The important thing that we want to achieve is that as representatives of developing countries, we have a mission to voice the interests of other developing countries at the global level," said Usman.
Usman said that there will be three major issues in this year's G20 meetings, namely global health architecture, digital transformation, and green energy transition.
"We see inequalities in the current global health architecture, for example, rich countries have very high COVID-19 vaccination rates in contrast to developing countries," said Usman.
Meanwhile, Usman added, the issue of digital transformation refers to the current state of the global economy which is moving towards digital era.
According to Usman, his ministry will oversee this issue throughout Indonesia's G20 Presidency this year.
He also explained that the issue of green energy transition refers to the shift from fossil energy to new and renewable energy.
Moreover, Usman said, Indonesia's G20 presidency is expected to have a positive impact on the community by improving the tourism sector and Indonesian economy.
"This G20 presidency will boost the economy. MSMEs will be involved. This will definitely bring benefits directly or indirectly to the people of Indonesia," he said. (Gadis Bianca/Metro TV)