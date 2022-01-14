English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Director General of Information and Public Communication of the Communication and Informatics Ministry Usman Kansong (Metro TV/Gadis Bianca)
Director General of Information and Public Communication of the Communication and Informatics Ministry Usman Kansong (Metro TV/Gadis Bianca)

Ministry Urges Media to Support Indonesia's G20 Presidency

English g20 summit covid-19 pandemic g20 presidency
MetroTV • 14 January 2022 05:33
Jakarta: The Ministry of Communication and Informatics has invited media to support the G20 Presidency of Indonesia this year. 
 
Themed "Recover Together, Recover Stronger," the G20 Summit will be held on the island of Bali on October 30-31, 2022.
 
"This is a very important momentum because Indonesia is the first developing country to hold the G20 Presidency. We hope that Media Group has the same enthusiasm and communicate it to the public," said Director General of Information and Public Communication of the Ministry, Usman Kansong, during a visit to Media Group here on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
 
Usman wants media to help promote Indonesia's efforts to enhance cooperation to recover the world in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. 
 
As a representative of developing countries, he said, Indonesia hopes that the G20 could create stronger cooperation between countries.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The important thing that we want to achieve is that as representatives of developing countries, we have a mission to voice the interests of other developing countries at the global level," said Usman.
 
Usman said that there will be three major issues in this year's G20 meetings, namely global health architecture, digital transformation, and green energy transition.
 
"We see inequalities in the current global health architecture, for example, rich countries have very high COVID-19 vaccination rates in contrast to developing countries," said Usman.
 
Meanwhile, Usman added, the issue of digital transformation refers to the current state of the global economy which is moving towards digital era. 
 
According to Usman, his ministry will oversee this issue throughout Indonesia's G20 Presidency this year.
 
He also explained that the issue of green energy transition refers to the shift from fossil energy to new and renewable energy.
 
Moreover, Usman said, Indonesia's G20 presidency is expected to have a positive impact on the community by improving the tourism sector and Indonesian economy.
 
"This G20 presidency will boost the economy. MSMEs will be involved. This will definitely bring benefits directly or indirectly to the people of Indonesia," he said. (Gadis Bianca/Metro TV)

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Lifts Ban on Travelers from 14 Countries

Indonesia Lifts Ban on Travelers from 14 Countries

English
indonesian government
6.6 Magnitude Quake Jolts Banten

6.6 Magnitude Quake Jolts Banten

English
earthquake
Indonesia Records 850 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

Indonesia Records 850 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
UNDIP Alokasikan 2.000 Kuota Mahasiswa Baru Lewat SNMPTN, Cek Persyaratannya
Pendidikan

UNDIP Alokasikan 2.000 Kuota Mahasiswa Baru Lewat SNMPTN, Cek Persyaratannya

9,6 Juta Lansia Rampung Divaksinasi per 15 Januari
Nasional

9,6 Juta Lansia Rampung Divaksinasi per 15 Januari

Coutinho Jalani Debut Manis Bersama Villa dengan Menahan Imbang MU
Olahraga

Coutinho Jalani Debut Manis Bersama Villa dengan Menahan Imbang MU

Tsunami Hantam Tonga, Raja Tupou VI Dievakuasi
Internasional

Tsunami Hantam Tonga, Raja Tupou VI Dievakuasi

Erick Thohir Ungkap Tujuan Pembangunan RS Internasional di Bali
Ekonomi

Erick Thohir Ungkap Tujuan Pembangunan RS Internasional di Bali

IIMS 2022 Coba Maksimalkan Potensi Awal Tahun
Otomotif

IIMS 2022 Coba Maksimalkan Potensi Awal Tahun

Momen Haru Fico Fachriza dan Ananta Rispo Pelukan Sambil Menangis: Maafin Gue Bang!
Hiburan

Momen Haru Fico Fachriza dan Ananta Rispo Pelukan Sambil Menangis: Maafin Gue Bang!

Industri Aplikasi Mobile akan Pecahkan Lebih Banyak Rekor pada 2022
Teknologi

Industri Aplikasi Mobile akan Pecahkan Lebih Banyak Rekor pada 2022

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?
Properti

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!