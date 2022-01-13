West Nusa Tenggara Ready to Host MotoGP: Jokowi

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

West Nusa Tenggara: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today inspected facilities at Zainuddin Abdul Madjid International Airport in West Nusa Tenggara Province.According to the Head of State, West Nusa Tenggara is ready to host the 2022 Mandalika MotoGP."I saw the situation at the airport. I saw everything related to health protocols and PCR testing. Everything was good," Jokowi said here on Thursday, January 13, 2022.After the inspection, President Jokowi and his entourage will continue their trip to the Mandalika Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to inspect the readiness of Mandalika SEZ Bypass Road and a number of supporting facilities.Afterwards, the Head of State is scheduled to inaugurate the launch of Tourism and Supporting SOEs Holding Companies (InJourney Holding) at Kuta Mandalika Beach.In the afternoon, the President will hold a Cabinet Limited Meeting and inspect the MSMEs area in the Mandalika Bazaar, Central Lombok regency.