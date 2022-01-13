English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: BPMI Setpres)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: BPMI Setpres)

West Nusa Tenggara Ready to Host MotoGP: Jokowi

English motogp president joko widodo west nusa tenggara
Andhika Prasetyo • 13 January 2022 14:55
West Nusa Tenggara: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today inspected facilities at Zainuddin Abdul Madjid International Airport in West Nusa Tenggara Province.
 
According to the Head of State, West Nusa Tenggara is ready to host the 2022 Mandalika MotoGP.
 
"I saw the situation at the airport. I saw everything related to health protocols and PCR testing. Everything was good," Jokowi said here on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
 
After the inspection, President Jokowi and his entourage will continue their trip to the Mandalika Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to inspect the readiness of Mandalika SEZ Bypass Road and a number of supporting facilities.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Afterwards, the Head of State is scheduled to inaugurate the launch of Tourism and Supporting SOEs Holding Companies (InJourney Holding) at Kuta Mandalika Beach.
 
In the afternoon, the President will hold a Cabinet Limited Meeting and inspect the MSMEs area in the Mandalika Bazaar, Central Lombok regency.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Lifts Ban on Travelers from 14 Countries

Indonesia Lifts Ban on Travelers from 14 Countries

English
indonesian government
6.6 Magnitude Quake Jolts Banten

6.6 Magnitude Quake Jolts Banten

English
earthquake
Indonesia Records 850 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

Indonesia Records 850 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bahlil Ungkap Kronologis Larangan Ekspor Batu Bara RI
Ekonomi

Bahlil Ungkap Kronologis Larangan Ekspor Batu Bara RI

Pria Sandera 4 Orang di Sinagoga Texas, Desak Pembebasan Ilmuwan
Internasional

Pria Sandera 4 Orang di Sinagoga Texas, Desak Pembebasan Ilmuwan

UNDIP Alokasikan 2.000 Kuota Mahasiswa Baru Lewat SNMPTN, Cek Persyaratannya
Pendidikan

UNDIP Alokasikan 2.000 Kuota Mahasiswa Baru Lewat SNMPTN, Cek Persyaratannya

9,6 Juta Lansia Rampung Divaksinasi per 15 Januari
Nasional

9,6 Juta Lansia Rampung Divaksinasi per 15 Januari

Coutinho Jalani Debut Manis Bersama Villa dengan Menahan Imbang MU
Olahraga

Coutinho Jalani Debut Manis Bersama Villa dengan Menahan Imbang MU

IIMS 2022 Coba Maksimalkan Potensi Awal Tahun
Otomotif

IIMS 2022 Coba Maksimalkan Potensi Awal Tahun

Momen Haru Fico Fachriza dan Ananta Rispo Pelukan Sambil Menangis: Maafin Gue Bang!
Hiburan

Momen Haru Fico Fachriza dan Ananta Rispo Pelukan Sambil Menangis: Maafin Gue Bang!

Industri Aplikasi Mobile akan Pecahkan Lebih Banyak Rekor pada 2022
Teknologi

Industri Aplikasi Mobile akan Pecahkan Lebih Banyak Rekor pada 2022

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?
Properti

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!