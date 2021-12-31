1,730 Police Officers to Secure 11 Crowd Free Night Areas across Jakarta

Jakarta: The Jakarta Metro Police plans to deploy thousands of personnel on New Year's Eve 2022.
According to Head of Public Relations of the Jakarta Metro Police Senior Commissioner Endra Zulpan, the police personnel will be stationed in 11 crowd-free night (CFN) areas across Jakarta.
The 11 areas are Asia-Africa area, Jalan Gunawarman-Senopati-SCBD, Mahakam-Bulungan-Barito area, Jalan Sudirman-Thamrin area, Old City area, Monas area, Kemayoran area, Pantai Indah Kapuk 2 area, Kemang area, East Flood Canal area, and Sunter Lake area.
"As much as 1,730 personnel will be deployed at 11 areas," Zulpan said at Polda Metro Jaya, South Jakarta, Friday, December 31, 2021.
"It aims to secure the CFN areas," said Zulpan.
CFN is enforced to limit the mobility of residents on New Year's Eve. It will be enforced on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 22.00 WIB to 04.00 WIB and on Saturday, January 1 2022, from 04.00 WIB to 22.00 WIB.