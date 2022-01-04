English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The COVID-19 situation must be taken into account before deciding to reopen schools with full capacity.
The COVID-19 situation must be taken into account before deciding to reopen schools with full capacity.

Local Leaders Can Regulate School Reopening: West Java Governor

English covid-19 education west java
Antara • 04 January 2022 19:07
Bandung: West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil has allowed district heads and mayors in the province to enforce regulations on full-capacity offline face-to-face school activities by adjusting with the on-ground situations in their regions.
 
"The responsibility to regulate full-capacity school reopening activities would be handed over to regional authorities. The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that we cannot enforce a single regulation for all regions, as the pandemic situation in each region differs," Kamil stated here on Tuesday.
 
Despite handing over the responsibility to regional authorities, the governor reminded district heads and mayors to coordinate with the provincial government regarding their decision.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"District heads and mayors must consult with the provincial government regarding their decision because we need to synchronize the regulation," the governor noted.
 
The COVID-19 pandemic situation in districts and cities must be taken into account before deciding to reopen schools with full capacity, especially as not all regions in West Java recorded a decline in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, he affirmed.
 
Regions with zero COVID-19 positive cases can promptly reopen their schools, Kamil remarked while informing that schools in urban regions are inclined to be more prepared to reopen their schools.
 
"Based on data of the COVID-19 cases, most schools that can start offline learning activities are located in urban regions, though we will be strict in allowing the reopening of schools," he remarked.
 
Meanwhile, official of the Bandung City Education Office Bambang Arianto confirmed that the reopening of schools at full capacity in Bandung would proceed at the latest from Monday (Jan 10, 2022).
 
"We are ready to reopen schools at full capacity in line with the current regulation. Schools are actually allowed to reopen with 100-percent capacity, as level 2 of the activities restriction enforcement (PPKM) was applied in Bandung recently," Arianto pointed out.
 
On the contrary, Cirebon City regional secretary Agus Mulyadi noted that schools in Cirebon will not reopen at full capacity until the city authority obtained the new regulation on offline school activities from the central government.
 
Currently, offline school activities will be held at 50-percent capacity, and the regional authority will consult with relevant stakeholders before reopening the school, he noted.
 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Trade Ministry to Continue Market Operations for Edible Oil Prices

Trade Ministry to Continue Market Operations for Edible Oil Prices

English
trade
Health Office Finds 6 Locally Transmitted Omicron Cases in Jakarta

Health Office Finds 6 Locally Transmitted Omicron Cases in Jakarta

English
jakarta
Minister Visits Flash Flood Affected Villages in North Sumatra

Minister Visits Flash Flood Affected Villages in North Sumatra

English
tri rismaharini
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Hakim Tunda Pembacaan Vonis 2 Terdakwa Korupsi ASABRI
Nasional

Hakim Tunda Pembacaan Vonis 2 Terdakwa Korupsi ASABRI

Alasan Jaksa Hanya Tuntut Gaga Muhammad 4,5 Tahun Penjara: Sopan dan Masih Muda
Hiburan

Alasan Jaksa Hanya Tuntut Gaga Muhammad 4,5 Tahun Penjara: Sopan dan Masih Muda

Sri Mulyani Minta Sektor Keuangan Berkolaborasi Dukung Pemulihan Ekonomi
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Minta Sektor Keuangan Berkolaborasi Dukung Pemulihan Ekonomi

Prancis Deteksi Varian Baru Covid-19 IHU, 12 Orang Telah Terinfeksi
Internasional

Prancis Deteksi Varian Baru Covid-19 IHU, 12 Orang Telah Terinfeksi

Cara Cek NISN dan NPSN untuk Registrasi Akun LTMPT
Pendidikan

Cara Cek NISN dan NPSN untuk Registrasi Akun LTMPT

Ducati Superleggera V4 Rasa Lamborghini Aventador SVJ
Otomotif

Ducati Superleggera V4 Rasa Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

NBA: Atasi Heat, Warriors Mantap di Puncak Klasemen
Olahraga

NBA: Atasi Heat, Warriors Mantap di Puncak Klasemen

Cari Game Gratis? Epic Games Store Bagikan 3 Seri Tomb Raider
Teknologi

Cari Game Gratis? Epic Games Store Bagikan 3 Seri Tomb Raider

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021
Properti

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!