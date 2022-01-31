President Jokowi to Attend PBNU Inauguration in East Kalimantan

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited East Kalimantan, Monday, to attend the Nahdlatul Ulama executive board's (PBNU's) inauguration for 2022-2027 period and the 96th anniversary of NU as part of the activities scheduled during his working visit.
Clad in suit, red-green-patterned saroong and peci cap, the president departed aboard the Indonesia-1 aircraft from the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten Province, on early Monday, Presidential Secretariat Press Bureau noted in a statement.
Upon his arrival at the Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman International Airport, Balikpapan City, Jokowi will head to the Balikapapan Sport and Convention Center to attend PBNU's inauguration for the 2022-2027 period and the 96th anniversary of NU.
President Jokowi will thereafter visit Sepinggan Market in Sepinggan Sub-district, Balikpapan City, to disburse cash to the vendors.
The head of state is scheduled to virtually chair the limited meeting on evaluation of public activity restrictions (PPKM) from the city before returning to Jakarta.
State Secretary Pratikno, Presidential Secretariat Head Heru Budi Hartono, Presidential Military Secretary Air Vice Marshal M. Tonny Harjono, Presidential Security Detail Commander Tri Budi Utomo, and Presidential Secretariat's Deputy of Protocol, Press, and Media Bey Machmudin accompanied President Jokowi aboard the flight to East Kalimantan Province.