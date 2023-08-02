ASEAN Work Hard to Deny Turning Into an Epicentrum of Conflict

But for Indonesia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said that the interests of great powers also collide in our maritime sphere. Failure to manage this may threaten peace and stability in the region.
“We must avoid our region turning into an Epicentrum of conflict,” said Minister Retno, at the 11th Expanded ASEAN Maritime Forum (EAMF), Bali, 2 August 2023, quoted from Kemlu.go.id.
“Over the past 5 decades, ASEAN worked hard to deny this possibility, including through strict adherence to international law and an inclusive regional architecture,” according to Retno.
“Now, there is an urgent need to ensure the predictability and stability in our maritime domain. All countries must be able to feel safe and secure, free from the threats of military might,” she added.
Retno added that, ASEAN maritime sphere must contribute towards making the region an Epicentrum of Growth. On that note, together must explore ways and means to govern our conducts in the Indo-Pacific maritime sphere.
As a matter of principle, our conducts must be guided by common visions towards our seas.
First, our seas must be a sea of peace. For Retno, a sea of peace means actions must not create insecurity to others, including unnecessary force projection and building alliances to contain other countries.
Our waters should not be used as a battleground or a platform to launch attack on others.
Consistent application of international law, including UNCLOS and other rules of the game in the region, such as ZOPFAN, TAC and SEANWFZ must be the lighthouse that guides us in moving forward.
Second, our seas must also be a sea of cooperation. A sea of cooperation means using collaboration as a catalyst to build trust and lasting peace.
The ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific is central towards building a habit of cooperation in maritime domain.
“Our cooperation must be geared towards addressing the impact of climate change to our seas, marine pollution and debris, and transnational organized crimes, such as IUU Fishing,” stated Retno.
“We must also work together to develop blue economy, promote maritime safety, and support the livelihood of coastal communities,” she said.
Against these backdrops, the EAMF must serve as a platform for policy dialogue to synergize our policies and efforts and develop a comprehensive approach towards maritime cooperation and governance in the Indo-Pacific.
The pathway towards this goal is still extensive and would not be a one-off-exercise. Retno reminds that all regional stakeholders must take part and EAMF meeting can be a starting point in our journey.