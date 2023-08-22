English  
President Joko Widodo continued a series of state visits to Africa including Tanzania. Photo: BPMI Setpres
Jokowi Visit Tanzania, the First Time After 30 Years for Indonesian President

Indriyani Astuti • 22 August 2023 17:32
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) continued a series of state visits to Africa on Tuesday, 22 August 2023. On this third day, the Head of State met the President of the United Republic of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan.
 
In the morning, the President headed for Dar Es Salaam State House in Dar Es Salaam. There, the Jokowi attended a series of state welcoming ceremonies with the President of Tanzania.
 
After that, the two heads of government will hold a bilateral meeting to discuss a number of cooperation. Also, signed a number of memorandums of understanding.

In the afternoon, President Jokowi left Tanzania. Jokowi and his entourage are scheduled to take off to Maputo, Republic of Mozambique.
 
Also participating in the President's visit to Tanzania were the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif, and Indonesian Ambassador to the United Republic of Tanzania Tri Yogo Jatmiko.
 
President Jokowi's state visit is the first by an Indonesian president to Tanzania in the last 30 years. Previously, President Soeharto visited Tanzania in 1991.
 
(FJR)

