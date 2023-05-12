English  
Former Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court (MK) Hamdan Zoelva. Photo: Medcom.id
Agree with Surya Paloh, Hamdan Zoelva said Politics does not Mean Becoming Enemies

Medcom • 12 May 2023 16:09
Jakarta: Former Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court (MK) Hamdan Zoelva agrees with the statement by the General Chair of the NasDem Party Surya Paloh who emphasised that competing in the 2024 General Election (Election) does not have to damage opponents but by prioritising friendship even when dealing with competitors.
 
According to him, good attitude and intention to build the nation must be instilled in every prospective leader and people's representative. So whoever is a political opponent does not mean to be an enemy.
 
"I fully agree with Surya Paloh that elections on an annual and routine agenda are a mechanism for routine election of leaders. This is a leadership selection process and we want to find the best of course. Therefore, we must have good faith in taking care of the nation and there must also be a point of contact that unites us all," he said, Thursday, May 11, 2023.

In addition, what must be realised in competing is that there are many parties who have different goals and ideologies. This is natural and differences must be seen as a form of the beauty of democracy.
 
"Competition really has to have many parties in politics, it's only natural and they have to understand each other and each has good goals to build a better nation, even though they have different views, we have to see the beauty of our democracy," he said.
 
Hamdan hopes that the 2024 Election will start kick off and the next process will run peacefully, conducive to the election of a new president as well as new DPR members.
 
“Good faith must be embedded in all politicians and have a perspective that is not condescending. Differences in the end fill each other and strengthen us. Don't see the election as a war, this is an ordinary competition," he said. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

