President Joko Widodo. Photo: Medcom.id
President Joko Widodo. Photo: Medcom.id

Expert sees Jokowi Wanting to Get Out of the Shadow of PDI Perjuangan

Indriyani Astuti • 21 June 2023 19:05
Jakarta: Airlangga University political communication expert Irfan Wahyudi assesses that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) wants to break away from his identity as a party official or get out of the shadow of the PDI Perjuangan (PDIP). This assessment arose because of differences in Jokowi's political gestures with the presidential candidates Prabowo Subianto and Ganjar Pranowo.
 
The gesture of the former Mayor of Solo is considered more comfortable with Prabowo Subianto than with Ganjar. Moreover, Jokowi once stated that Prabowo would be his future successor.
 
"I see a gesture in that direction and in fact we already know from signals that one of Jokowi's supporters against Prabowo has made a declaration of support for Prabowo in Solo. This is a balance of the combination of parties that support Jokowi, such as the PDIP," he said, Tuesday, June 20 2023.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He explained that the PDI-P's attitude had anchored the choice to Ganjar, making Jokowi locked in choosing his choice. He said Jokowi had always been considered an independent figure. However, he still needs votes, as if he is close to PDIP.
 
"But what is seen in the public is that he is close to Prabowo and is very fluid. And PDIP does not appear to be openly opposing this," he said.
 
He considered that Jokowi wanted to break away from the shadow of the PDIP. Meanwhile, on the other hand, he said, many parties are following the PDIP and want to include Joko Widodo.
 
"The key word is who is the real king maker here because Jokowi doesn't want to let Prabowo go with whom later. Maybe Jokowi also assesses the state of the presidential candidate Ganjar that you can't just be like this. Ganjar is very strong in his PDIP, we don't know what his achievements are. Jokowi too calculated Ganjar's obedience," he said. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

