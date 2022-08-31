President Jokowi Hands over Aid for Fuel Subsidy in Papua

The president was accompanied by Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini and State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir during the social aid distribution.
"Today, we start the distribution of BLT BBM given to the public for four months. They will receive Rp150 thousand per month, so a total of Rp600 thousand. It will be given twice," Jokowi noted as witnessed virtually from the Presidential Secretariat's YouTube Channel.
He later explained that BLT BBM was distributed to 20.6 million beneficiaries, with Rp150 thousand per person for four months.
The assistance, amounting to Rp300 thousand, was paid by the Ministry of Social Affairs twice, through various channels of the Indonesian Post Office.
Jokowi noted that BLT BBM was a foundation to maintain the people's purchasing power, especially amid the commodity price hike due to global influences in recent times.
The government has budgeted social assistance for the community, with a total of Rp24.17 trillion, which comprises three types of assistance: Direct Cash Assistance of Rp150 thousand for four times, with a budget of Rp12.4 trillion, for 20.65 million community groups.
This is followed by wage subsidy assistance to 16 million workers, with a maximum salary of Rp3.5 million per month, amounting to Rp600 thousand, which is paid once, with a budget of Rp9.6 trillion.
Under the third form of assistance, payments will come from the local governments using two percent of the general transfer funds, specifically the general allocation fund (DAU) and profit sharing fund (DBH), amounting to Rp2.17 trillion, to help the transportation sector, such as public transportation and motorcycle taxis, as well as for fishermen and additional social protection.
"All of those funds are aimed at increasing the people's purchasing power and consumption. In addition to providing BLT BBM to 20.6 million beneficiaries, the government disburses assistance for 16 million workers, with each of them receiving Rp600 thousand," Jokowi added.