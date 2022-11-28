English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 174.1 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 November 2022 19:47
Jakarta: Some 1,735,099 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine recently, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 174,119,714, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Monday.
 
Furthermore, 150,432 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine recently, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 66,624,569.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 3,225 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,653,469.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 5,864 to 6,435,851.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 59 to 159,735.
 
(WAH)

