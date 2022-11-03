English  
The government is set to bestow the title of national hero on five national figures. (Photo: medcom.id)
Govt to Name 5 New National Heroes of Indonesia

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 November 2022 15:43
Jakarta: The Indonesian government is set to bestow the title of national hero on five national figures for their contribution to the country.
 
The five figures are HR Suharto, KGPAA Paku Alam VIII, Raden Rubini Natawisastra, Salahuddin bin Talibuddin, and Ahmad Sanusi.
 
The decision was made by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) after the Head of State received the Title, Order of Merit and Honors Council at the Bogor Presidential Palace, Bogor, West Java on Thursday, November 3, 2022.
 
"Today, Mr. President, after talking with us, with the Title, Order of Merit and Honors Council decided to give five national figures the tile of national hero," said the Council chairman Mahfud MD after the meeting.
 
The late HR Suharto from Central Java was Soekarno's personal doctor. He took part in the construction of a number of infrastructures in the country.
 
"He participated in the construction of the Sarinah department store and the construction of the National Monument and the Istiqlal Mosque and the construction of the Jakarta Hospital and one of the founders of the Indonesian Doctors Association," said Mahfud.
 
KGPAA Paku Alam VIII which was the leader of Pakualaman in 1937-1989.
He and Sultan Hamengkubowono IX of the Yogyakarta Palace decided to become part of the Republic of Indonesia since the beginning of independence.
 
Raden Rubini Natawisastra was from West Kalimantan. According to Mahfud, the figure carried out a humanitarian mission as a traveling doctor at the time of independence. In fact, Raden Rubini and his wife were sentenced to death by the Japanese because they were very persistent in fighting for the independence of the Republic of Indonesia.
 
Salahuddin bin Talibuddin was from North Maluku. For 32 years, he helped build Indonesia based on Pancasila. 

"He was exiled to Boven Digul in 1942 and also exiled to Sawahlunto in 1918-1923," said Mahfud.
 
Lastly, Ahmad Sanusi was from West Java. He qA a member of the Investigating Agency for Preparatory Work for Indonesian Independence (BPUPKI). Ahmad was also an Islamic figure who supported the birth of the Pancasila ideology.
 
"From the beginning, the right side wanted to make an Islamic state, the left side wanted to make a secular state, then the middle way was adopted, the Pancasila ideology was born after agreeing to write off the seven words in the Jakarta Charter," said Mahfud.
 
(WAH)

Indonesia must learn from the UAE on how to increase national oil production. (Photo: medcom.id)

Menko Airlangga: Industri Minyak Sawit Beri Kontribusi Pemulihan Ekonomi
Ekonomi

Menko Airlangga: Industri Minyak Sawit Beri Kontribusi Pemulihan Ekonomi

Amanda Manopo Transaksi Gojek Sampai Rp253 Juta, Netizen: Jajan Setahun Bisa Buat Nikah
Hiburan

Amanda Manopo Transaksi Gojek Sampai Rp253 Juta, Netizen: Jajan Setahun Bisa Buat Nikah

Ion Mobility M1-S Sanggup Melesat Hingga 105 KPJ
Otomotif

Ion Mobility M1-S Sanggup Melesat Hingga 105 KPJ

Kapal Kargo Berbendera Panama Tenggelam di Laut Taiwan, 12 WNI Hilang
Internasional

Kapal Kargo Berbendera Panama Tenggelam di Laut Taiwan, 12 WNI Hilang

<i>Drawing</i> 16 Besar Liga Champions: Liverpool Berpeluang Hadapi Bayern atau Real Madrid
Olahraga

Drawing 16 Besar Liga Champions: Liverpool Berpeluang Hadapi Bayern atau Real Madrid

Investigasi Sriwijaya Air SJ182, KNKT: Suara Pilot Tak Terekam
Nasional

Investigasi Sriwijaya Air SJ182, KNKT: Suara Pilot Tak Terekam

4 Beasiswa <i>Fully Funded</i> Ini Bikin Jalan Kuliahmu ke NTU Singapura Makin Mulus
Pendidikan

4 Beasiswa Fully Funded Ini Bikin Jalan Kuliahmu ke NTU Singapura Makin Mulus

Turnamen Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Infinix Bergulir, Siapkan Laga Grand Final
Teknologi

Turnamen Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Infinix Bergulir, Siapkan Laga Grand Final

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken
Properti

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

