Govt to Name 5 New National Heroes of Indonesia

The five figures are HR Suharto, KGPAA Paku Alam VIII, Raden Rubini Natawisastra, Salahuddin bin Talibuddin, and Ahmad Sanusi.
The decision was made by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) after the Head of State received the Title, Order of Merit and Honors Council at the Bogor Presidential Palace, Bogor, West Java on Thursday, November 3, 2022.
"Today, Mr. President, after talking with us, with the Title, Order of Merit and Honors Council decided to give five national figures the tile of national hero," said the Council chairman Mahfud MD after the meeting.
The late HR Suharto from Central Java was Soekarno's personal doctor. He took part in the construction of a number of infrastructures in the country.
"He participated in the construction of the Sarinah department store and the construction of the National Monument and the Istiqlal Mosque and the construction of the Jakarta Hospital and one of the founders of the Indonesian Doctors Association," said Mahfud.
KGPAA Paku Alam VIII which was the leader of Pakualaman in 1937-1989.
He and Sultan Hamengkubowono IX of the Yogyakarta Palace decided to become part of the Republic of Indonesia since the beginning of independence.
Raden Rubini Natawisastra was from West Kalimantan. According to Mahfud, the figure carried out a humanitarian mission as a traveling doctor at the time of independence. In fact, Raden Rubini and his wife were sentenced to death by the Japanese because they were very persistent in fighting for the independence of the Republic of Indonesia.
Salahuddin bin Talibuddin was from North Maluku. For 32 years, he helped build Indonesia based on Pancasila.
"He was exiled to Boven Digul in 1942 and also exiled to Sawahlunto in 1918-1923," said Mahfud.
Lastly, Ahmad Sanusi was from West Java. He qA a member of the Investigating Agency for Preparatory Work for Indonesian Independence (BPUPKI). Ahmad was also an Islamic figure who supported the birth of the Pancasila ideology.
"From the beginning, the right side wanted to make an Islamic state, the left side wanted to make a secular state, then the middle way was adopted, the Pancasila ideology was born after agreeing to write off the seven words in the Jakarta Charter," said Mahfud.