Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)

Jakartans Urged to Continue to Implement Health Protocols

Putri Anisa Yuliani, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 November 2022 16:56
Jakarta:  Jakartans are reminded not to slack off in implementing health protocols as the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Jakarta continues to increase. 
 
"Yes, keep it up. Wear a mask, keep your distance," said Acting Governor of Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono during the inauguration of the Digital House in Central Jakarta on Friday, November 4, 2022.
 
According to the acting governor, the increase in COVID-19 cases has occurred since the end of October. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


From October 27 to November 2, there were 9,114 new cases of COVID-19 or an average increase of 1,302 cases per day.
 
From October 22 to October 26, there were only 5,722 new cases or an average of 817 cases per day.
 
Heru confirmed that there would be a meeting with the central government regarding the increase in COVID-19 cases.
 
"Today there was a meeting related to that. It was chaired by Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Panjaitan," he explained.
 
(WAH)

