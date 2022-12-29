6 Piers at Merak Port Reopened: Police

Previously, the piers were closed due to extreme weather.
"The latest information is that six piers at Merak Harbor have been reopened since 6:00 a.m. today," said National Police Chief's Assistant for Operations Inspector General Agung Setya Imam Effendy here on Thursday, December 29, 2022.
"Five public piers and one executive pier," he added.
Agung hopes that all travelers will follow the advice of the sea transportation authority. Thus, their security and safety can be ensured.
"It is important to note that currently weather conditions and situations are still extreme," said Agung.
"Hopefully the public will be more aware of that," said the two-star general.