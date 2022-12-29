English  
Merak Port (Photo: medcom.id/hendrik simorangkir)
6 Piers at Merak Port Reopened: Police

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Siti Yona Hukmana • 29 December 2022 12:41
Jakarta: Six piers at Merak Port, Cilegon City, Banten Province have been reopened since 06.00 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) on Thursday, December 29, 2022, according to the National Police.
 
Previously, the piers were closed due to extreme weather.
 
"The latest information is that six piers at Merak Harbor have been reopened since 6:00 a.m. today," said National Police Chief's Assistant for Operations Inspector General Agung Setya Imam Effendy here on Thursday, December 29, 2022.
 
"Five public piers and one executive pier," he added.

Agung hopes that all travelers will follow the advice of the sea transportation authority. Thus, their security and safety can be ensured.
 
"It is important to note that currently weather conditions and situations are still extreme," said Agung.
 
"Hopefully the public will be more aware of that," said the two-star general.
 
(WAH)

