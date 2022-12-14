The new Criminal Code will come into effect in the next three years.
"Make sure you fully understand each article so that you can apply it properly when the Criminal Code takes effect," said Burhanuddin in a written statement on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.
According to him, it is necessary to discuss the implementation of the new Criminal Code. The Attorney General's Office could invite academics and practitioners.
"So we could have the same mindset in the future regarding the implementation of the Criminal Code," said Burhanuddin.
Previously, Minister of Law and Human Rights (Menkumham) Yasonna Laoly revealed that the new Criminal Code would not be effective immeditaely. There would be a three-year transition period/
"Later, there will be three years for this law to take effect. In this three year period, we will hold socialization," Yasonna said at the Senayan Parliament Complex, Jakarta, Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
Within three years, the government and the parliament would disseminate information to a number of parties, such as law enforcers, communities and universities. It should be carried out to avoid misinterpretations, especially from law enforcers.
