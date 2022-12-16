English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The training program is important to strengthen the Indonesian Air Force's combat power. (Photo:Medcom.id)
The training program is important to strengthen the Indonesian Air Force's combat power. (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia, French Defense Ministers Discuss Rafale Pilot Training Program

Antara • 16 December 2022 17:59
Jakarta: Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu discussed a training program for Indonesian Air Force (AU) pilots who will operate Dasaault Rafale fighter jets.
 
Subianto in a statement  here on Friday, said that the training program is important to strengthen the Indonesian Air Force's combat power with the presence of Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft made in France.
 
"So, Indonesian Air Force pilots must be equipped with the knowledge and skills to operate the 4.5 generation fighter jet from France," Subianto said at the Hotel de Brienne, France, on Thursday .

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In addition to cooperation in the development of the primary weapons system (alutsista), Indonesia and France have also committed to increasing defense cooperation in the fields of training and education.
 
Earlier, the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Air Force (Kasau), Air Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo, said that the air force has sent six pilots for training so they can fly the 4.5 generation Rafale fighter jets that Indonesia has purchased from France.
 
"We have sent six pilots and eight technicians to France to undergo training," Prasetyo said on the sidelines of a national seminar on the "Challenges of the Indonesian Air Force in the Development of Aviation Electronics Technology" at the Puri Ardhya Garini Building, Halim Perdanakusuma, Jakarta, on November 8.
 
According to Prasetyo, the pilots and technicians will undergo education and training in the European country for three months.
 
"This is not long, only three months," he said.
 
The Ministry of Defense also signed a cooperation contract to purchase six Rafale fighter aircraft in February 2022.t
 
He said Indonesia will purchase defense equipment for multirole combat aircraft, including 42 Rafale planes.
 
"We started by signing the first contract for six planes," Subianto said.
 
Furthermore, this cooperation will be followed by the signing of contracts for 36 more aircraft, with the support of weapons training and the required simulators.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Admiral Yudo Margono (Photo: MetroTV/Sumantri)

Admiral Yudo Margono to Set Priority Focus as New TNI Commander

Indonesian Military Commander Receives Australian Honour

Indonesia Committed to Enhancing Cooperation with Pacific Region

BACA JUGA
No Restrictions for Christmas, New Year Celebrations in Indonesia: Minister

No Restrictions for Christmas, New Year Celebrations in Indonesia: Minister

English
Christmas and New Year celebrations
67,8 Million Indonesians Have Received Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccination: Govt

67,8 Million Indonesians Have Received Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccination: Govt

English
vaccine
Indonesia Adds 1,451 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 1,451 Daily COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
485 Kasus Covid Ditemukan di DKI
Nasional

485 Kasus Covid Ditemukan di DKI

Target Besar Kemenprekraf pada 2023
Ekonomi

Target Besar Kemenprekraf pada 2023

Gara-Gara 'Permen Minyak Kayu Putih' Jurnalis Medcom.id Raih Juara di Anugerah Diktiristek 2022
Pendidikan

Gara-Gara 'Permen Minyak Kayu Putih' Jurnalis Medcom.id Raih Juara di Anugerah Diktiristek 2022

Dramatis, Gol Telat Silvio Junior Bantu Persebaya Imbangi Persija
Olahraga

Dramatis, Gol Telat Silvio Junior Bantu Persebaya Imbangi Persija

Jaringan 5G Diprediksi Masuk Komersialisasi pada 2028
Teknologi

Jaringan 5G Diprediksi Masuk Komersialisasi pada 2028

Indonesia Belum Siap Menerima Seres SF5
Otomotif

Indonesia Belum Siap Menerima Seres SF5

Tanah Longsor Kubur Perkemahan di Malaysia, 16 Orang Tewas
Internasional

Tanah Longsor Kubur Perkemahan di Malaysia, 16 Orang Tewas

Abimana Ledek Kristo Immanuel Minta Pulang saat Hari Pertama Syuting The Big 4
Hiburan

Abimana Ledek Kristo Immanuel Minta Pulang saat Hari Pertama Syuting The Big 4

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo
Properti

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!