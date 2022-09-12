6.142 Joint Personnel to Secure Anti-Fuel Price Hike Protests in Jakarta: Police

Today, anti-fuel price hike demonstrations will be held in several locations, including the Parliament Complex, the Arjuna Wijaya Chariot Statue area, and the Jakarta City Hall.
"The number of the joint personnel is around 6,142 people," Jakarta Metro Police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Endra Zulpan said here on Monda, September 12, 2022.
According to Zulpan, as many as 1,885 people are expected to gather at the Arjuna Wijaya Chariot Statue area in Central Jakarta to participate in the protest.
Meanwhile, demonstrations at the Parliament Complex and the Jakarta City Hall are expected to be attended by around a hundred protesters.
According to reports, the protest at the Arjuna Wijaya Chariot Statue area near the Presidential Palace Complex is organized by PA 212 group.