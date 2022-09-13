English  
The Government of Norway lauded Indonesia's consistent efforts to reduce deforestation. (Photo: twitter/@sitinurbayaLHK)
Indonesia, Norway Cooperate to Support Implementation of FOLU Net Sink 2030

Antara • 13 September 2022 14:20
Jakarta: Indonesia and Norway agreed to establish cooperation in climate change and forestry by supporting the implementation of clean emission absorption in the Forestry and Other Land Use (FOLU) sector in 2030.
 
The Government of Norway lauded Indonesia's consistent efforts to reduce deforestation as part of the endeavors to achieve the global climate target and biodiversity conservation, Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya noted in a press conference here Monday.
 
Hence, Norway Climate and the Environment Minister Espen Barth Eide inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Partnerships in Supporting Indonesia's Efforts in Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions from the FOLU sector.

The MoU was signed during Eide's visit to Indonesia on September 10-13, 2022.
 
"This MoU represents more than a partnership," Nurbaya remarked after the MoU inking.
 
"This is not just an agreement on contribution based on results. This encompasses broader involvement related to the issue of climate and forestry in Indonesia," she remarked.
 
The cooperation covers emission reduction from deforestation and forest degradation, capacity development to bolster natural forest carbon sequestration through sustainable forest management, forest rehabilitation, and social forestry, including mangrove.
 
The cooperation also entails biodiversity conservation, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from peatland fire and destruction, strengthening law enforcement, knowledge communication and exchange, and technical and expertise information.
 
During the press conference, Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi noted that Norway is one of Indonesia's important partners.
 
She highlighted the earlier collaboration between Indonesia and Norway through REDD+ that ended in 2021 that serves as an experience to develop constructive collaboration.
 
The inking of the MoU to support the implementation of Indonesia's FoLU Net Sink is a new start for the cooperation between the two countries, she remarked. 

 
(WAH)

