Jakarta: General Chairman of the Great Indonesia Movement (Gerindra) Party Prabowo Subianto today officially opened the National Leadership Meeting (Rapimnas) of the Gerindra Party at the Sentul International Convention Center (SICC), Bogor Regency, West Java.
The meeting will take place until Saturday, August 13, 2022.
"Brothers and sisters, we will begin the National Leadership Meeting," Prabowo told the participants during the opening ceremony.
Prabowo was accompanied by Gerindra Party Secretary General Ahmad Muzani and Gerindra Party Executive Chairman Sufmi Dasco Ahmad.
The Gerindra Party's Rapimnas is set to announce the figure who will be endorsed by the political party ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.
"Two years ago, the Gerindra Congress handed over a mandate to the General Chairman to decide (the political direction in the 2024 presidential election). However, Pak Prabowo wants to be more democratic, so he wants to listen to opinions from the cadres," said Deputy Chairperson of the Gerindra Party Irfan Yusuf Hasyim.
In addition to the declaration of the party's presidential candidate, Prabowo is also predicted to announce a coalition with the National Awakening Party (PKB).
PKB chairman Muhaimin Iskandar (Cak Imin) along with other PKB officials are scheduled to attend the Rapimnas on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Valerie Augustine Budianto)