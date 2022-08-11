Police to Probe Ferdy Sambo as Suspect

Jakarta: Investigators from the National Police's special team is scheduled to probe Inspector General Ferdy Sambo as a suspect in the murder of Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat alias Brigadier J on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
The questioning will be carried out at the Mobile Brigade Headquarters, Kelapa Dua, Depok, West Java.
"Today, investigators question Inspector General FS as a suspect at the Mobile Brigade Headquarters," said Head of the Public Relations Division of the National Police Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo here on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Accrding to Deni, the National Police's special team will coordinate with the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM).
Komnas HAM is also scheduled to question the former Head of the Internal Affairs Unit of the National Police today.
"The special team will conduct an examination first. So that Inspector General FS cannot be examined by Komnas HAM yet because the investigation by the special team is pro-justitia," said Dedi.
The law enforcement agency named the two-star general as a suspect earlier this week. He was allegedly the mastermind of the murder of his aide, Brigadier J.