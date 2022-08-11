English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Inspector General Police Ferdy Sambo (Photo: MI/Adam Dwi)
Inspector General Police Ferdy Sambo (Photo: MI/Adam Dwi)

Police to Probe Ferdy Sambo as Suspect

Siti Yona Hukmana • 11 August 2022 11:40
Jakarta: Investigators from the National Police's special team is scheduled to probe Inspector General Ferdy Sambo as a suspect in the murder of Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat alias Brigadier J on Thursday, August 11, 2022. 
 
The questioning will be carried out at the Mobile Brigade Headquarters, Kelapa Dua, Depok, West Java.
 
"Today, investigators question Inspector General FS as a suspect at the Mobile Brigade Headquarters," said Head of the Public Relations Division of the National Police Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo here on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
 
Accrding to Deni, the National Police's special team will coordinate with the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM). 
 
Komnas HAM is also scheduled to question the former Head of the Internal Affairs Unit of the National Police today.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The special team will conduct an examination first. So that Inspector General FS cannot be examined by Komnas HAM yet because the investigation by the special team is pro-justitia," said Dedi.
 
The law enforcement agency named the two-star general as a suspect earlier this week. He was allegedly the mastermind of the murder of his aide, Brigadier J. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
South Korea Contributes $2.1 Million in Support of Palestine Refugees

South Korea Contributes $2.1 Million in Support of Palestine Refugees

English
south korea
UN Agency Urges Developing Countries to Curb Cryptocurrencies

UN Agency Urges Developing Countries to Curb Cryptocurrencies

English
united nations
Indonesia's Macroeconomic Conditions Still Good: Kadin

Indonesia's Macroeconomic Conditions Still Good: Kadin

English
economic growth
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
GIIAS 2022 Dibuka, Jadi Momentum Pertumbuhan Industri Otomotif
Otomotif

GIIAS 2022 Dibuka, Jadi Momentum Pertumbuhan Industri Otomotif

Polri: Irjen Sambo Belum Bisa Diperiksa Komnas HAM
Nasional

Polri: Irjen Sambo Belum Bisa Diperiksa Komnas HAM

Mendag Pastikan Harga Mi Instan Tak Naik Tiga Kali Lipat
Ekonomi

Mendag Pastikan Harga Mi Instan Tak Naik Tiga Kali Lipat

Tower of Fantasy Rilis Hari Ini, Pesaing Genshin Impact
Teknologi

Tower of Fantasy Rilis Hari Ini, Pesaing Genshin Impact

Konser Dream Theater Sukses, Jordan Rudess Mainkan Lagu
Hiburan

Konser Dream Theater Sukses, Jordan Rudess Mainkan Lagu "Bengawan Solo"

Kim Jong-un Nyatakan Kemenangan Korut Melawan Covid-19
Internasional

Kim Jong-un Nyatakan Kemenangan Korut Melawan Covid-19

Mengenal Situs Purbakala Sangiran, Warisan Budaya Nusantara yang Mendunia
Pendidikan

Mengenal Situs Purbakala Sangiran, Warisan Budaya Nusantara yang Mendunia

Real Madrid Juara Piala Super Eropa
Olahraga

Real Madrid Juara Piala Super Eropa

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!