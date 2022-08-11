English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)

Jakarta Governor Caps Integrated Transportation Fare at Rp10 Thousand

Antara • 11 August 2022 23:01
Jakarta: The Jakarta Governor, Anies Baswedan, has capped the one-time tariff for integrated transportation services provided by government-owned TransJakarta, Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), and Jakarta Light Rail Transit (LRT) at Rp10 thousand (US$0.67).
 
He issued Governor's Decree Number 733 of 2022 regarding the amount of mass public transport service tariff packages—which was accessed from here on Thursday—as the legal basis for determining the integrated tariff.
 
According to the decree, which was stipulated on August 8, 2022, the government will implement a combination tariff based on travel distance and time.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The initial fee of the tariff package has been set at Rp2,500 (US$0.17), with an additional rate of Rp250 (US$0.02) per kilometer (km), and a maximum fare ceiling of Rp10,000. However, the travel time limit is three hours.
 
The initial fee will be charged to passengers when they tap into the system with their e-money cards at TransJakarta bus or feeder bus stops as well as MRT and LRT train stations.
 
Passengers can enjoy the maximum fare ceiling only if they do not leave the mass public transportation system or tap out of the system.
 
However, if the trip takes more than three hours, then, in addition to the maximum tariff, they will have to pay for the additional travel package tariff.
 
The tariff package regulation has been established to realize an integrated mass public transportation system in Jakarta.
 
The integrated tariff has been stipulated based on the recommendation provided by the Jakarta Regional House of Representatives (DPRD) on June 27.
 
President Director of Jakarta’s regional-owned company, PT JakLingko Indonesia, Muhamad Kamaluddin, informed that the integrated tariff will come into effect from Thursday (August 11, 2022).
 
Meanwhile, corporate secretary of the company, Kevin Haikal, said that the tariff package will be implemented on all MRT and LRT routes.
 
However, the company has decided to introduce the tariff in stages for TransJakarta services since it has many more routes than MRT and LRT. Currently, the fare package has been implemented on 28 TransJakarta routes.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Food & Hotel Indonesia Expo 2022 Attracts Some 32 Thousand Visitors

Food & Hotel Indonesia Expo 2022 Attracts Some 32 Thousand Visitors

English
food
No Urgency to Assign Active Military Officers to Ministries: President Jokowi

No Urgency to Assign Active Military Officers to Ministries: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Minister Refutes Reports on Recession in Indonesia

Minister Refutes Reports on Recession in Indonesia

English
investment
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Dikabarkan Ada OTT, 2 Mobil Dipepet di Depan Gerbang DPR
Nasional

Dikabarkan Ada OTT, 2 Mobil Dipepet di Depan Gerbang DPR

Sri Mulyani: Realisasi PEN Capai Rp168,3 Triliun
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani: Realisasi PEN Capai Rp168,3 Triliun

Mirip Jisoo Blackpink Usai Operasi Plastik, Lucinta Luna Langsung Cari Suami
Hiburan

Mirip Jisoo Blackpink Usai Operasi Plastik, Lucinta Luna Langsung Cari Suami

Nathania, Konduktor Perempuan Pertama Gita Bahana Nusantara Doktor Lulusan Boston University
Pendidikan

Nathania, Konduktor Perempuan Pertama Gita Bahana Nusantara Doktor Lulusan Boston University

Belum Dijual, Daihatsu Pamer Ayla EV di GIIAS 2022
Otomotif

Belum Dijual, Daihatsu Pamer Ayla EV di GIIAS 2022

WNI Korban Penipuan Perekrutan Pekerjaan di Kamboja Jadi 234 Orang
Internasional

WNI Korban Penipuan Perekrutan Pekerjaan di Kamboja Jadi 234 Orang

Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar Digelar Lebih Cepat, Ini Alasannya!
Olahraga

Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar Digelar Lebih Cepat, Ini Alasannya!

Tower of Fantasy Rilis Hari Ini, Pesaing Genshin Impact
Teknologi

Tower of Fantasy Rilis Hari Ini, Pesaing Genshin Impact

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!