Jakarta Governor Caps Integrated Transportation Fare at Rp10 Thousand

Jakarta: The Jakarta Governor, Anies Baswedan, has capped the one-time tariff for integrated transportation services provided by government-owned TransJakarta, Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), and Jakarta Light Rail Transit (LRT) at Rp10 thousand (US$0.67).
He issued Governor's Decree Number 733 of 2022 regarding the amount of mass public transport service tariff packages—which was accessed from here on Thursday—as the legal basis for determining the integrated tariff.
According to the decree, which was stipulated on August 8, 2022, the government will implement a combination tariff based on travel distance and time.
The initial fee of the tariff package has been set at Rp2,500 (US$0.17), with an additional rate of Rp250 (US$0.02) per kilometer (km), and a maximum fare ceiling of Rp10,000. However, the travel time limit is three hours.
The initial fee will be charged to passengers when they tap into the system with their e-money cards at TransJakarta bus or feeder bus stops as well as MRT and LRT train stations.
Passengers can enjoy the maximum fare ceiling only if they do not leave the mass public transportation system or tap out of the system.
However, if the trip takes more than three hours, then, in addition to the maximum tariff, they will have to pay for the additional travel package tariff.
The tariff package regulation has been established to realize an integrated mass public transportation system in Jakarta.
The integrated tariff has been stipulated based on the recommendation provided by the Jakarta Regional House of Representatives (DPRD) on June 27.
President Director of Jakarta’s regional-owned company, PT JakLingko Indonesia, Muhamad Kamaluddin, informed that the integrated tariff will come into effect from Thursday (August 11, 2022).
Meanwhile, corporate secretary of the company, Kevin Haikal, said that the tariff package will be implemented on all MRT and LRT routes.
However, the company has decided to introduce the tariff in stages for TransJakarta services since it has many more routes than MRT and LRT. Currently, the fare package has been implemented on 28 TransJakarta routes.