In 2012, the member of Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) terror group was sentenced to 20 years in prison. (Photo: medcom.id)
In 2012, the member of Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) terror group was sentenced to 20 years in prison. (Photo: medcom.id)

Early Release of Bali Bomber Will Cause Distress to Families of Victims: Australian PM

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 19 August 2022 16:56
Jakarta: The early release of Umar Patek, one of perpetrators of the 2002 Bali Bombings, will cause further distress to the families of the victims, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
 
The terror attacks killed more than 200 people, including 88 Australian nationals.
 
"This will just add to the distress and trauma that the families of the 88 Australians who lost their lives in this terrorist attack will be feeling, particularly with the 20th anniversary of this attack coming up," Albanese said during an interview wih Studio 10 today. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We have been advised, we'll continue to make representations in Australia’s national interest. But, my thoughts are with the families of the victims here. I know some of them personally," he stated.
 
According to reports, Patek was granted an early release after serving only 10 years of his 20-year service.
 
In 2012, the member of Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) terror group was sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder and bomb-making.
 
"Someone who engages in that sort of activity, I have no sympathy for them whatsoever. It was an extraordinary attack, we had over 200 people lost their lives, including those 88 Australians, and I have nothing but contempt and disgust for this man and the terrorist actions that he engaged in," Albanese concluded.
 
(WAH)
