The Indonesian Consulate General in Davao held various activities.(Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesian Citizens in Davao City Celebrate Independence Day

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 August 2022 11:19
Jakarta: The 77th Indonesian Independence Day was celebrated by Indonesian nationals in Davao City, Southern Philippines with great enthusiasm.
 
On Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 08:30 in the morning, Indonesian community came to the Indonesian Consulate General in Davao City to take part in the Red and White Flag Raising Ceremony in commemoration of the 77th Independence Day of Indonesia with the theme Recover Together, Recover Stronger.
 
"Achmad Djatmiko, Indonesian Consul General in Davao City, led the Flag Raising Ceremony while Lt.Col. Wityuda Suratmono, Head of the Indonesian Navy Liaison Office in Davao City acted as the Commander of the Flag Raising Ceremony," the Indonesian Consulate General said in a media release on Thursday.

The flag-raising ceremony was attended by 200 Indonesian citizens consisting of all officials, staff and Indonesian nationals who came from various areas in Mindanao, Southern Philippines, and invited guests. 
 
The ceremony took place at the Indonesian School which is within the premise of the Indonesian Consulate General.
 
The Indonesian Consulate General also held various activities for the participants of the event. For Indonesian citizens who like sports, they can take part in a number of sports competitions. There were also a photography competition with the theme "Recover Together Recover Stronger" as well as national anthem singing competition. 
 
In the Southern Philippines, there are 8,745 Persons of Indonesian Descent who have lived for more than 3-4 generations in the region.
 
As many as 3,345 people are confirmed as Indonesian Citizens/Registered Indonesian Nationals.
 
A total of 2,758 people are confirmed as Philippine citizens. 
 
(WAH)
