The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Over 203 Million Indonesians at Least Partially Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 16 August 2022 19:00
Jakarta: Some 42,667 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 170,544,208, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Tuesday.
 
Furthermore, 51,172 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 203,017,742.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government today recorded 5,869 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,292,231.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 5,803 to 6,082,732.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 25 to 157,277.
 
(WAH)
Peringatan!