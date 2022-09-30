East Java Governor Committed to Eradicating Extreme Poverty

"After receiving the Target Data for the Acceleration of Extreme Poverty Elimination from President Jokowi, which is data with the names and addresses of residents for the intervention targets for the acceleration of extreme poverty eradication, I declare that East Java is ready to hit the gas on," Parawansa noted in a written statement received here on Friday.
She was the only regional leader to receive the data directly from President Joko Widodo.
The data would be used as reference for anyone entitled to receive social assistance from the government and be assisted in bettering their status, from being extremely poor towards prosperity.
The use of data is expected to facilitate effective and efficient process of assistance distribution.
Currently, as many as 25 districts and cities in East Java had become the areas in which the initiative would be pushed. Hence, various welfare and community empowerment programs were conducted to improve their welfare.
The East Java Government has been striving to assist people not listed in the Integrated Social Welfare Data.
Various social protection programs had been implemented for communities in need, such as business assistance for joint business groups and the socio-economic vulnerable women program.
The Social Assistance Program for Persons with Disabilities was routinely provided through the productive zakat program conducted in collaboration with the East Java National Amil Zakat Agency and regional-owned enterprises.
Social assistance due to the increase in fuel prices was also distributed to fishermen; online motorcycle taxi and microbuses drivers; persons with disabilities and micro, small and medium enterprises to prevent the risk of rampant poverty by helping economically vulnerable communities.
"We continue to make myriad efforts, including to increase the people's purchasing power through market operations at 25 sites," she added.
Some 391,400 people were targeted for poverty reduction in East Java during the period from March 2021 to March 2022, thereby making that region one with the highest national achievement rate in that aspect.