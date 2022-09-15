President Instructs Ministers, TNI, Polri, and Regents to Use Electric Vehicles

The issuance of the regulation is proof of the government's commitment to making energy transitions, from fossil energy to new and renewable energy.
"Electric vehicles are part of the big design of the energy transition, from fossil energy to new and renewable energy. To realize this big design, the government starts by transitioning and converting conventional vehicles to electric vehicles," said Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko as quoted by Media Indonesia, Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
He added that the issuance of the Presidential Instruction concerning electric vehicles becoming official vehicles is a big capital for Indonesia to be at the forefront in leading the energy transition to a more advanced civilization.
“While other countries are competing to save the world from the threat of climate change, we cannot act only as spectators. We must be the main actors. And this Presidential Instruction gives the spirit to make it happen," he said.
In addition to realizing the achievement of the net zero emission target by 2060, the conversion of conventional vehicles to electric vehicles is also a solution to the problem of the large fuel subsidy budget in the APBN. By switching to electric vehicles, it is hoped that oil imports can be suppressed so that foreign exchange savings occur and create national energy independence.
"In the past, using fuel-based vehicles that came from fossils and were expensive because they had to be imported, now they are replaced by electric vehicles whose energy sources are cheaper and produced domestically. The country's foreign exchange savings can reach more than Rp2,000 trillion," explained by the former TNI Commander.
He also ensured that the Presidential Staff Office would fully oversee the implementation of the Presidential Instruction regarding the use of electric vehicles as official vehicles.
As is known, Presidential Instruction No. 7/2022 concerning the Use of Battery-Based Electric Vehicles (Battery Electric Vehicles) as Service Vehicles is addressed to all Ministers of the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet, Cabinet Secretary, Presidential Chief of Staff, Attorney General, Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces, National Police Chief, heads of government institutions, non-ministerial, secretarial leaders of state institutions, governors, and regents/mayors.
Through this regulation, Jokowi ordered every minister to regional heads to formulate and establish regulations to support the acceleration of the implementation of the use of electric vehicles. The President also instructed the preparation of budget allocations to support the program.
Meanwhile, the use of electric vehicles as government official vehicles can be carried out through a purchase, lease, or conversion scheme of fueled motor vehicles into battery-based electric motorized vehicles in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations.