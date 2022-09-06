Suharso Monoarfa Rejects Sacking as PPP Chairman

Jakarta: Suharso Monoarfa finally responded to his dismissal as General Chairperson of the United Development Party (PPP).
During an event with PPP's local lawmakers throughout Indonesia today, Suharso rejected the dismissal.
"I am the general chairman of the United Development Party," said Suharso in a video circulated on social media.
The Minister of National Development Planning also emphasized that his dismissal was not valid because it violated internal regulations of the political party.
"It violated all the rules of the party's constitution," he said.
PPP held a National Working Meeting on Sunday, September 4, 2022. The event, which was held in Serang, Banten, decided to dismiss Suharso and appoint Muhammad Mardiono as the acting chairperson.