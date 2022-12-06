English  
BMKG has advised the public to be careful of potential aftershocks. (Photo: medcom.id)
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Shakes Jember Regency

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Whisnu Mardiansyah • 06 December 2022 14:49
Jember: The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported that a magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook Jember Regency in East Java Province on Tuesday, December 6 2022.
 
The earthquake occured at 13.07 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) and did not trigger any tsunami warnings.
 
With a depth of 10 kilometers (km), the epicenter of the earthquake was located 
284 km Southwest of Jember Regency. 

According to reports, the earthquake was felt in Jember, Gubuk Mas, Mataram, Kepanjen, Sumber Pucung, Madiun, Ponorogo, Kuta, South Kuta, Bantul, Yogyakarta, Sawahan, Klaten ,Banyuwangi, and Karangasem.
 
BMKG has advised the public to be careful of potential aftershocks.
 
Located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is prone to natural disasters such as earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunami waves.
 
(WAH)

