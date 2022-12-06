Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Shakes Jember Regency

The earthquake occured at 13.07 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) and did not trigger any tsunami warnings.
With a depth of 10 kilometers (km), the epicenter of the earthquake was located
284 km Southwest of Jember Regency.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
According to reports, the earthquake was felt in Jember, Gubuk Mas, Mataram, Kepanjen, Sumber Pucung, Madiun, Ponorogo, Kuta, South Kuta, Bantul, Yogyakarta, Sawahan, Klaten ,Banyuwangi, and Karangasem.
BMKG has advised the public to be careful of potential aftershocks.
Located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is prone to natural disasters such as earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunami waves.