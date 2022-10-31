English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The scheme will provide a new avenue for Indonesian diaspora to return to Indonesia. (Photo: medcom.id)
The scheme will provide a new avenue for Indonesian diaspora to return to Indonesia. (Photo: medcom.id)

Second Home Visa Policy Could Open New Jobs in Indonesia: Minister

Antara • 31 October 2022 20:06
Badung: The "second home" visa scheme offered to foreign nationals could attract more investment and open new job opportunities in Indonesia, Minister of Law and Human Rights  Yasonna Laoly   said here on Monday.
 
"Second home" visas will support foreign investments in Indonesia as they will allow investors to stay in Indonesia for five to ten years, he explained .
 
"For instance, I know a specialist doctor, an Indonesian (diaspora member) who retired in the United States. When they purchase a home, an apartment, they will need a chauffeur and a maid. That is how new jobs will be created, and their money will also circulate in Indonesia," Laoly added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The "second home" visa scheme is expected to bolster economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
 
The scheme will provide a new avenue for Indonesian diaspora to return to Indonesia and contribute to the national economy, he noted.
 
"I earlier met an Indonesian diaspora working in the United States and want to return home, but they are concerned that they will lose their pension and social security if they obtain Indonesian citizenship. Hence, (with the scheme), they could come to Indonesia to purchase a house or an apartment, and they could stay in Indonesia for five to ten years," the minister said.
 
He clarified that the "second home" visa scheme would not cause a surge in the migration of foreign nationals, particularly Chinese nationals, to Indonesia.
 
"Malaysia has enacted a similar program, called the Silver Hair Visa, earlier than us, and there is no migration surge there. We have Bali, and we have other regions (that could be their destination) because they are required to invest here," he said.
 
Last October, the ministry launched the "second home" visa to help foreign nationals wishing to invest in Indonesia by allowing long-term stays.
 
The ministry requires "second home" visa applicants to submit proof of funds amounting to a minimum of Rp2 billion (US$128 thousand), a passport that is valid for at least 36 months, curriculum vitae, and other administrative documents. The "second home" visa application fee is set at Rp3 million (US$192) for each applicant.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Ambassador of Indonesia to Namibia, Wisnu Edi Pratignyo. (Photo: KBRI Windhoek)

Indonesia Ready to Develop Cooperation with Namibia

Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway to Be Operational in Mid-2023: Minister

Azerbaijan Has Great Potential to Further Develop Startup Ecosystem: Report

BACA JUGA
Peak Harvest Boosts Indonesia's Rice Stocks: Minister

Peak Harvest Boosts Indonesia's Rice Stocks: Minister

English
food
Extraordinary Congress to Allow Resumption of Competitions: PSSI Chairman

Extraordinary Congress to Allow Resumption of Competitions: PSSI Chairman

English
football association of indonesia
Indonesian Navy to Deploy Warships to Secure G20 Summit

Indonesian Navy to Deploy Warships to Secure G20 Summit

English
g20 summit
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pembebasan Pungutan Ekspor Diperpanjang Sampai di Harga CPO USD800 per MT
Ekonomi

Pembebasan Pungutan Ekspor Diperpanjang Sampai di Harga CPO USD800 per MT

Gawat, Tunisia Terancam Didiskualifikasi dari Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Gawat, Tunisia Terancam Didiskualifikasi dari Piala Dunia 2022

Pengamat: Pesawat Pengebom B-52 Hanya Simbolis Penguatan Hubungan AS-Australia
Internasional

Pengamat: Pesawat Pengebom B-52 Hanya Simbolis Penguatan Hubungan AS-Australia

32,06% Masyarakat Rentan dan Umum Terlindungi Vaksin <i>Booster</i>
Nasional

32,06% Masyarakat Rentan dan Umum Terlindungi Vaksin Booster

Sosok Pria
Hiburan

Sosok Pria "Bertelinga Kelinci" Diduga jadi Penyebab Tragedi Halloween di Itaewon

Tes Jalan Pertama Kali Yamaha E01, Fix Ini Nmax Listrik!
Otomotif

Tes Jalan Pertama Kali Yamaha E01, Fix Ini Nmax Listrik!

Selamat! Rektor Unair Dikukuhkan Sebagai Ketua Forum Rektor Indonesia Periode 2022-2023
Pendidikan

Selamat! Rektor Unair Dikukuhkan Sebagai Ketua Forum Rektor Indonesia Periode 2022-2023

Pengiriman Smartphone Global Q3 Turun 9%
Teknologi

Pengiriman Smartphone Global Q3 Turun 9%

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken
Properti

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!