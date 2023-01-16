Residents Urged to Remain Vigilant following Earthquake in Aceh Singkil

The earthquake occurred at around 05:30 Western Indonesia Time (WIB). The epicenter was located 47 kilometers (km) southeast of Aceh Singkil Regency with a depth of 23 km.
The disaster caused local residents to panic. The earthquake was felt for 3-10 seconds in four regions namely Aceh Singkil Regency, Central Tapanuli Regency, North Nias Regency and South Aceh Regency.
"The Aceh Singkil Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) reported that it would immediately deploy a rapid reaction team to affected areas," National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Abdul Muhari said in a media release this morning.
"Residents' activities remained normal after this earthquake. So far, no fatalities have been reported," he added.
According to the BNPB, the public is advised to be vigilant against potential aftershocks.
"Make sure the source of information related to the earthquake is obtained from a source that can be accounted for," he stated.