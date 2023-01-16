English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The public is advised to be vigilant against potential aftershocks. (Photo: medcom.id)
The public is advised to be vigilant against potential aftershocks. (Photo: medcom.id)

Residents Urged to Remain Vigilant following Earthquake in Aceh Singkil

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 16 January 2023 11:44
Jakarta: A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook Aceh Singkil Regency in Aceh Province on Monday morning, January 16, 2023. 
 
The earthquake occurred at around 05:30 Western Indonesia Time (WIB). The epicenter was located 47 kilometers (km) southeast of Aceh Singkil Regency with a depth of 23 km.
 
The disaster caused local residents to panic. The earthquake was felt for 3-10 seconds in four regions namely Aceh Singkil Regency, Central Tapanuli Regency, North Nias Regency and South Aceh Regency.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The Aceh Singkil Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) reported that it would immediately deploy a rapid reaction team to affected areas," National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Abdul Muhari said in a media release this morning.
 
"Residents' activities remained normal after this earthquake. So far, no fatalities have been reported," he added.
 
According to the BNPB, the public is advised to be vigilant against potential aftershocks. 
 
"Make sure the source of information related to the earthquake is obtained from a source that can be accounted for," he stated.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesian Navy to Examine Pile of Materials Resembling Island in Tanimbar

Govt to Give Aid for Renovating Quake-Damaged Buildings in Maluku Province

BNPB Distributes Aid Packages for Tanimbar Island Quake Victims

BACA JUGA
Papuan Figures Support Upholding law against Lukas Enembe: Minister

Papuan Figures Support Upholding law against Lukas Enembe: Minister

English
papua province
Over 174.9 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 174.9 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
vaccine
Indonesia's Manufacturing Industry Performance Expected to Improve in Q1 2023

Indonesia's Manufacturing Industry Performance Expected to Improve in Q1 2023

English
manufacturing
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Meningkat Tajam, LPSK Terima 7.777 Pengajuan Perlindungan Selama 2022
Nasional

Meningkat Tajam, LPSK Terima 7.777 Pengajuan Perlindungan Selama 2022

SIM C1 Berlaku Tahun Ini, 132 Motor Ujian Praktik Disiapkan
Otomotif

SIM C1 Berlaku Tahun Ini, 132 Motor Ujian Praktik Disiapkan

Eks Anggota Parlemen Afghanistan Tewas Ditembak di Kabul
Internasional

Eks Anggota Parlemen Afghanistan Tewas Ditembak di Kabul

Ferry Irawan Ngarep Balikan dengan Venna Melinda
Hiburan

Ferry Irawan Ngarep Balikan dengan Venna Melinda

Tahan.. Harga Emas Cuma Turun <i>Seceng</i> Hari Ini
Ekonomi

Tahan.. Harga Emas Cuma Turun Seceng Hari Ini

Waduh, Game The Last of Us Diprediksi Jadi Modus Kejahatan Siber
Teknologi

Waduh, Game The Last of Us Diprediksi Jadi Modus Kejahatan Siber

Bekap Real Madrid, Barcelona Juara Piala Super Spanyol
Olahraga

Bekap Real Madrid, Barcelona Juara Piala Super Spanyol

Mau Ikut Program MSIB Batch 4? Cek Ini Dulu Buat Persiapan
Pendidikan

Mau Ikut Program MSIB Batch 4? Cek Ini Dulu Buat Persiapan

Pembangunan Rumah untuk Masyarakat Tembus 1,1 Juta
Properti

Pembangunan Rumah untuk Masyarakat Tembus 1,1 Juta

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!