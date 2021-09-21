Anies Baswedan Summoned by KPK as Witness

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan today fulfilled the summons of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigators.He was summoned as a witness in an investigation into graft surrounding the Jakarta provincial government's land acquisition in Munjul area in East Jakarta.According to Medcom.id, Anies arrived at Red and White Building, the KPK headquarters, around 10:05 Western Indonesia Time (WIB)."This morning I accepted the invitation to give information as a citizen who wants to take part in ensuring good governance," said Anies at KPK's Red and White Building, South Jakarta, Tuesday, September 21, 2021.Anies said that he hopes that his knowledge will help the KPK uncover this case."So, I will convey everything. Hopefully, it will be useful for the KPK," said Anies.The KPK has named five suspects in this case, including former President Director of Perumda Sarana Jaya Yoory Corneles, Director of PT Adonara Propertindo Tomy Ardian, Deputy Director of PT Adonara Propertindo Anja Runtuwene, and Director of PT Aldira Berkah Abadi Makmur Rudy Hartono Iskandar.The anti-corruption agency has also named PT Adonara Propertindo as a corporate suspect in this case.(WAH)