Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
VP Pushes for Vaccinating 5.06 Million Education Personnel across Indonesia

English education vaccination vice president maruf amin
Antara • 06 October 2021 20:11
Jakarta: Vice President Ma'ruf Amin has called for conducting vaccinations for 5.06 million education personnel across the country in a bid to support the implementation of face-to-face learning at schools.
 
“To support the reopening of schools for face-to-face learning, we should prioritize vaccinations for education personnel, with the target of covering 5.06 million,” Amin stated during an online seminar monitored here, Wednesday.
 
Apart from vaccinations for education personnel, the vice president also encouraged to increase vaccinations for students and their parents to avoid COVID-19 clusters from forming in schools due to the implementation of face-to-face learning.

“The vaccination coverage for education personnel and students as well as their parents that meet the requirements should be increased to avoid new (COVID-19) clusters forming in schools,” he stated.
 
Amin revealed that as of October 3, 2021, the number of fully vaccinated education personnel in the country had only reached 2.1 million people.
 
“According to the data, as of October 3, 2021, only 2.5 million (education personnel) are recorded of have received the first vaccination dose. Meanwhile, 2.1 million people have received the second dose,” he remarked.
 
To this end, Amin urged education personnel and students as well as their parents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the earliest.
 
Moreover, Vice President Amin also called for expediting vaccination for the general public in a bid to achieve community immunity or herd immunity by the end of 2021.
 
“If we want vaccinations to be completed by the end of 2021, the vaccination pace should be increased to 2.5 million vaccine doses inoculated per day,” he affirmed.
 
The vice president additionally requested all ranks of the National Defense Forces (TNI) and Police to be actively involved in expediting the administration of COVID-19 vaccination to the community in regions.

 
(WAH)
