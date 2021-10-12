Over 58.4 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

(WAH)

Jakarta: 798,380 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 58,405,580, according to Indonesia's covid-19 task force.Meanwhile, 1,040,519 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 101,362,894.To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate at least 208 million people, including children aged 12-18.The Indonesian government recorded 1,261 new coronavirus cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,229,813.From Monday noon until Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 2,130 to 4,065,425.In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 47 to 142,763.