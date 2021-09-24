871,650 More Pfizer Doses Arrive in Indonesia: US Embassy

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: At the Virtual Global COVID-19 Summit, United States (US) President Joe Biden announced that the US is donating an additional half a billion Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to low and lower-middle income countries around the globe, with shipments starting in January 2022.This monumental commitment brings the total number of vaccines donated by the US to over 1.1 billion doses, including the 500 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses the US already purchased in June and began shipping in August.The above totals include US donations to Indonesia of 8 million doses of Moderna vaccine and 4.6 million doses of Pfizer vaccine.The latest shipment, a batch of 871,650 Pfizer doses, arrived at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Thursday."With President Biden’s announcement, the US is donating three doses to the world for every one shot it has administered at home," the US Embassy in Jakarta stated in a press release on Thursday."To date, the US has already shipped nearly 160 million doses to 100 countries – donating more vaccines than all other countries combined – for free and with zero strings attached, with millions more shipping each day," it stated.Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Government has committed more than $77 million to support Indonesia’s COVID-19 response.The US works closely with Indonesia to accelerate COVID-19 case detection and tracking, improve laboratories, disease surveillance, and rapid-response capacity, and ensure that more people know what to do to protect themselves and each other.Since March 2020, our support has reached 165 million people in Indonesia— 60 percent of the country’s population.The US has helped approximately 43,000 frontline healthcare workers and strengthened more than 1,300 hospitals and clinics around the country. (Translator: Natasha Celia)(WAH)