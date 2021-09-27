Over 7.8 Million People in Jakarta Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The number of people in Jakarta who have received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine has reached 7,829,247 people.212,465 people were given the second dose on Sunday."64 percent were Jakarta ID Card holders and 36 percent were not," said the Head of Jakarta Health Office's Disease Control and Preventio, Dwi Oktavia, said in a written statement on Sunday.According to her, as many as 10,585,901 people in Jakarta have been given at least the first dose of covid-19 vaccine.On Sunday, additional 230,763 people received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine."63 percent were people with DKI ID Card and 37 percent were not," she explained.Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria (Ariza) has urged people to be immediately vaccinated against covid-19 so that the Indonesian Capital will be safe from the disease. (Translator: Natasha Celia)(WAH)