Mandalika Circuit Ready to Host World Class Events: Jokowi

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Mandalika Circuit at Mandalika Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Central Lombok Regency, West Nusa Tenggara Province, on Friday.
"The Mandalika Circuit with a length of 4.3 kilometers, with the latest asphalt technology, stone mastic asphalt (SMA), has also been completed and is ready to be used," said the President.
"Everything is ready to be used to support world-class events in Mandalika, such as the one that will soon be held, namely World Superbike 2021," the President added.
Along with the inauguration of the Mandalika Circuit, the President also inaugurated a bypass road connecting Lombok International Airport (BIL) with Mandalika SEZ.
The 17.3 kilometer long road will significantly reduce travel time between the airport and the Mandalika SEZ.
"Alhamdulillah, we should be grateful that the construction of the Lombok International Airport bypass road to Mandalika with a length of 17.3 kilometers has been completed and is ready to be used so that travel time between the airport and Mandalika is only 15 minutes," he said.
For the record, Mandalika Circuit is located in the Mandalika Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and managed by PT Indonesia Tourism Development (Persero), also known as the Indonesia Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC).