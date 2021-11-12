English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: BPMI Setpres)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: BPMI Setpres)

Mandalika Circuit Ready to Host World Class Events: Jokowi

English tourism west nusa tenggara mandalika circuit
Andhika Prasetyo • 12 November 2021 15:45
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Mandalika Circuit at Mandalika Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Central Lombok Regency, West Nusa Tenggara Province, on Friday.
 
"The Mandalika Circuit with a length of 4.3 kilometers, with the latest asphalt technology, stone mastic asphalt (SMA), has also been completed and is ready to be used," said the President. 
 
"Everything is ready to be used to support world-class events in Mandalika, such as the one that will soon be held, namely World Superbike 2021," the President added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Along with the inauguration of the Mandalika Circuit, the President also inaugurated a bypass road connecting Lombok International Airport (BIL) with Mandalika SEZ.
 
The 17.3 kilometer long road will significantly reduce travel time between the airport and the Mandalika SEZ.
 
"Alhamdulillah, we should be grateful that the construction of the Lombok International Airport bypass road to Mandalika with a length of 17.3 kilometers has been completed and is ready to be used so that travel time between the airport and Mandalika is only 15 minutes," he said.
 
For the record, Mandalika Circuit is located in the Mandalika Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and managed by PT Indonesia Tourism Development (Persero), also known as the Indonesia Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC).

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Regional Leaders Ordered to Conduct Disaster Mitigation

Regional Leaders Ordered to Conduct Disaster Mitigation

English
vice president maruf amin
COVID-19 Pandemic Challenges Status Quo of Indonesia's Health System: Minister

COVID-19 Pandemic Challenges Status Quo of Indonesia's Health System: Minister

English
covid-19 pandemic
UNHCR Condemns Deportation of Cambodian Refugees from Thailand

UNHCR Condemns Deportation of Cambodian Refugees from Thailand

English
united nations
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menkes Ingatkan Masyarakat Tetap Ketat Terapkan Prokes
Nasional

Menkes Ingatkan Masyarakat Tetap Ketat Terapkan Prokes

Usai Jajal Sirkuit Mandalika, Jokowi: Banyak Tikungan Tajam
Olahraga

Usai Jajal Sirkuit Mandalika, Jokowi: Banyak Tikungan Tajam

Kasus Baru Covid-19 Menyebar, Beijing Tutup Pusat Perbelanjaan
Internasional

Kasus Baru Covid-19 Menyebar, Beijing Tutup Pusat Perbelanjaan

Nadiem Minta Korban Kekerasan Seksual di Kampus Tak Takut Buka Suara
Pendidikan

Nadiem Minta Korban Kekerasan Seksual di Kampus Tak Takut Buka Suara

Kementan Jamin Pasokan Beras Mencukupi Sampai Desember 2021
Ekonomi

Kementan Jamin Pasokan Beras Mencukupi Sampai Desember 2021

Kronologi Rony Dozer Ditemukan Meninggal di Teras
Hiburan

Kronologi Rony Dozer Ditemukan Meninggal di Teras

Hino Pamer Mobil Vaksin dan Bus R260
Otomotif

Hino Pamer Mobil Vaksin dan Bus R260

Ini Tampilan Apple Car Berbasis Paten
Teknologi

Ini Tampilan Apple Car Berbasis Paten

Terjual Rp713 Miliar, Intip Mewahnya Rumah Presiden AS Pertama George Washington
Properti

Terjual Rp713 Miliar, Intip Mewahnya Rumah Presiden AS Pertama George Washington

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!