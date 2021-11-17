English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
There are 851 male patients and 855 female patients.
There are 851 male patients and 855 female patients.

1,706 People Self isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment Complex

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 17 November 2021 12:34
Jakarta: The number of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who are undergoing self isolation at Pasar Rumput low-cost apartment complex, Setiabudi, South Jakarta, Jakarta Province reached 1,706 this Wednesday.
 
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number was down by 84 compared to the previous day.
 
"The number of asymptomatic patients stood at 1,706," said the official in a written statement on Wednesday morning.
 
"There are 851 male patients and 855 female patients," he stated.
 
Meanwhile, some 229 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 14 from 215.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
229 COVID-19 Patients Receiving Treatment at Jakarta's Emergency Hospital

229 COVID-19 Patients Receiving Treatment at Jakarta's Emergency Hospital

English
covid-19
EU, ASEAN Affirm Crucial Role of Science Diplomacy

EU, ASEAN Affirm Crucial Role of Science Diplomacy

English
europe
WHO, Global Leaders Call for Cervical Cancer Elimination

WHO, Global Leaders Call for Cervical Cancer Elimination

English
cancer
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jadi KSAD, Kekayaan Dudung Abdurrachman Rp1,08 M
Nasional

Jadi KSAD, Kekayaan Dudung Abdurrachman Rp1,08 M

Siap-siap, Pilot dan Kru Garuda Ditransfer ke Citilink
Ekonomi

Siap-siap, Pilot dan Kru Garuda Ditransfer ke Citilink

Minim Peluang, Argentina vs Brasil Berakhir Imbang tanpa Gol
Olahraga

Minim Peluang, Argentina vs Brasil Berakhir Imbang tanpa Gol

Honda Sensing yang Melindungi Penumpang Selama Perjalanan
Otomotif

Honda Sensing yang Melindungi Penumpang Selama Perjalanan

Heboh Aksi Menjijikkan <i>Rocker</i> Sophia Urista, Kencingi Wajah Fan saat Konser
Hiburan

Heboh Aksi Menjijikkan Rocker Sophia Urista, Kencingi Wajah Fan saat Konser

WHO: Kesenjangan Vaksin adalah 'Skandal' yang Harus Dihentikan
Internasional

WHO: Kesenjangan Vaksin adalah 'Skandal' yang Harus Dihentikan

Pendaftaran Beasiswa LPDP 2022 Dibuka Januari, Siapkan Berkasmu
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Beasiswa LPDP 2022 Dibuka Januari, Siapkan Berkasmu

Instagram Reels Kembali Punya Fitur Mirip TikTok
Teknologi

Instagram Reels Kembali Punya Fitur Mirip TikTok

Mau Bangun Rumah, Sewa Jasa Tukang atau Kontraktor?
Properti

Mau Bangun Rumah, Sewa Jasa Tukang atau Kontraktor?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!