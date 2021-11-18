Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has expressed firm belief that Indonesia will make the most of its role as the host of the G20 Presidency to contribute to efforts focused on achieving equitable global prosperity.
"We will optimize the trust to hold this G20 Presidency. We will use it to contribute to the world's prosperity that is evenly distributed and more equitable, just, and inclusive," Jokowi stated on the occasion of the 109th anniversary of Muhammadiyah at the State Palace here on Thursday.
The G20 Presidency is a forum comprising 19 countries and one European Union country, which are the largest contributors to the world economy. Some 80 percent of the world's gross domestic product (GDP) and 75 percent of the world's exports come from G20 countries.
Indonesia will be hosting the G20 Presidency from December 2021 to November 2022 and will later hold a summit of G20 leaders in October 2022 at Bali.
"We should be grateful that Indonesia is trusted as the G20 Presidency host. We are the first developing country to have received this great honor," Jokowi stated.
According to the president, the trust placed also reflects the increasing global recognition that Indonesia is capable of holding the G20 Presidency 2022.
The president also emphasized that world prosperity should be more just and inclusive. The G20 must play a role in shaping a world that is resilient to crises and strong in facing the impacts of climate change.
"We must continue to create a more peaceful and tolerant world," he remarked.
Moreover, he expounded that as the largest Muslim nation in the world that upholds the values of Pancasila and Bhinneka Tunggal Ika, Indonesia can be a global reference regarding Islam in terms of the way forward, and Islam that is just and balanced (wasathiyah), which is supported by the Muhammadiyah unions.
"Not only is it important for Indonesia but also relevant to the world," Jokowi remarked.