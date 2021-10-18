English  
PKB Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar (Photo: Lukman Diah Sari)
PKB Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar (Photo: Lukman Diah Sari)

Muhaimin Expresses Readiness to Run for President

English general elections Muhaimin Iskandar elections
Anggi Tondi Martaon • 18 October 2021 13:00
Jakarta: The general chairman of the National Awakening Party (PKB) Abdul Muhaimin Iskandar has openly stated his readiness to run for president in the next  Indonesian presidential race. 
 
"Yes, I think it's a challenge, I'm ready," said Muhaimin in a written statement on Monday, October 18, 2021.
 
However, the Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR) is in no hurry to declare his presidential bid.
 
Muhaimin will continue to observe political developments ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"You have to be patient because elections are still a long time away," he said.
 
The former deputy chairman of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) conveyed his readiness to run as a presidential candidate because of the support of PKB cadres. 
 
He is mulling to build a coalition with other political parties to realize the wishes of these cadres.
 
"PKB may coordinate with other political parties to form a coalition," he said.
 
(WAH)
